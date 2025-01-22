Apple TV+'s Love You To Death trailer introduces a new cancer rom-com Joan Amargós and Verónica Echegui star in the Spanish-language series premiering February 5.

It’s a classic “cancer story” bit for a loyal loved one to shave their head in solidarity. (See: My Sister’s Keeper, or John Stamos only going halfway and wearing a bald cap to support pal Dave Coulier.) Apple TV+’s Love You To Death trailer features one of those solidarity scenes, where protagonist Raúl’s (Joan Amargós) buddy takes an electric razor to the cranium after Raúl’s cancer diagnosis. Except “I’m not getting chemo,” Raúl says after his friend’s head is already partially shorn. Oops!

Tiny twists and comic subversions characterize the Love You To Death trailer, which follows Raúl as he reconnects with a childhood friend Marta (Verónica Echegui). Raúl is a starry-eyed romantic with a penchant for rom-coms who has ironically been diagnosed with cancer of the heart. Marta is “irresponsible” and potentially a bit of a manic pixie dream girl if the trailer is anything to go by. (Inventing a game where she goads Raúl into scaring strangers on the street feels like classic MPDG behavior.) Marta is also pregnant, and in another twist, she’s told her family that Raúl is the father.

You can see where this is going: the promise of new life and the anxiety of mortality meeting at an offbeat intersection. Raúl suspects Marta might be the love of his life, but the series is literally called A Muerte, to death. Is it destiny, or is it doom?

Amargós and Echegui star in the seven-part Spanish language series alongside Paula Malia (Valeria), Cristian Valencia (Barcelona Christmas Night), Claudia Melo (Love Is Forever), Roger Coma (Grand Hotel), Joan Solé (Cardo), Julián Villagrán (The Snow Girl) and David Bagés (The Last Night At Tremore Beach). Love You To Death was created and directed by Dani de la Orden and premieres on Apple TV+ just in time for Valentine’s Day on February 5.