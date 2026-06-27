Luca Guadagnino can't talk about Amazon ditching Artificial, but he's happy to trash talk AI
Guadagnino's Sam Altman-focused film was abruptly dumped by OpenAI business partner Amazon last week.Luca Guadagnino, Photo: Michael Baker/A.M.P.A.S.
Last week, we reported on the surprising-if-you’re-napping news that Amazon was bailing on its plans to distribute Luca Guadagnino’s new film Artificial, a movie that reportedly (and, surely, coincidentally!) happens to be a not-especially kind examination of the mega-giant’s new business partner, OpenAI guy Sam Altman. Guadagnino, who’s still racing to find his nearly-completed film a new home, can’t comment on any of that, of course; all he’d say when asked about the debacle on Italian TV on Friday was “we are right in the middle of this situation.” (While also noting that this isn’t the first, or the last, time that political and financial pressures have led to these kinds of sudden shifts.) But if you want to ask the Challengers and Call Me By Your Name director about AI in general, well…