Anya Taylor-Joy's so Lucky, but she cries, runs, hides in her new trailer

This is a story about a girl named Lucky. Of course, when you hear those words, whether applied to Britney Spears or now Anya Taylor-Joy, odds are her name is going to be more of a cosmic joke than an apt description. Taylor-Joy’s Lucky, for example, spends most of the trailer for her new Apple TV series literally fighting for her life, donning disguises and staying in near-constant motion. If the situation isn’t especially fortuitous, hopefully she has enough luck left to get out of it.

Lucky is based on Marissa Stapley’s novel of the same name, which was a New York Times bestseller and a pick in Reese Witherspoon’s book club; she serves as an executive producer on the series under her Hello Sunshine banner. An official synopsis for the series reads: “When a multi-million-dollar heist goes sideways, con artist Lucky (Taylor-Joy) is forced to go on the run. Pursued by both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, Lucky must fight for her life — and a way out.”

Taylor-Joy is supported by a fairly large cast, which includes the likes of Annette Bening, Timothy Olyphant, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Drew Starkey. The first two episodes of Lucky debut on Apple TV on Wednesday, July 15. New episodes roll out weekly through Wednesday, August 19.