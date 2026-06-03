Anya Taylor-Joy's so Lucky, but she cries, runs, hides in her new trailer
Taylor-Joy stars in the new Apple TV limited series about a girl named Lucky, out this July.Image courtesy of Apple TV
This is a story about a girl named Lucky. Of course, when you hear those words, whether applied to Britney Spears or now Anya Taylor-Joy, odds are her name is going to be more of a cosmic joke than an apt description. Taylor-Joy’s Lucky, for example, spends most of the trailer for her new Apple TV series literally fighting for her life, donning disguises and staying in near-constant motion. If the situation isn’t especially fortuitous, hopefully she has enough luck left to get out of it.
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