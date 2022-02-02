When The A.V. Club spoke to Lucy Dacus, she mentioned writing a song for Home Video that was “just about kissing girls” that ultimately didn’t make the cut. At the time, she said, “I don’t know when that will ever come out.” Thankfully, Dacus didn’t keep it in the vaults, and “Kissing Lessons” is finally here.



Advertisement

While Dacus’ other songs about queerness featured o n the album were on the emotionally heavier side ( like Home Video standout and closer “Triple Dog Dare”), this one has a cheery, effervescent quality—both lyrically and melodically—with Dacus looking back at her first romantic dynamic with a girl.

She sings about a girl named Rachel, an older kid (she was in third grade; Dacus was in second) who offered to give young Dacus help with getting boys by giving kissing lessons. But though the girls talked about having crushes on boys, Dacus’ infatuation grew stronger: “I still wear a letter R charm on my bracelet and wonder if she thinks of me as her first kiss,” she sings.

“Kissing Lessons” received similar treatment by fans as “Thumbs,” the song that Dacus kept in the vaults for a few years until Home Video. Fans who knew about “Kissing Lessons” had been eagerly awaiting it, and the Twitter account that tracked how many days had gone by without Dacus releasing “Thumbs” even re-branded itself by turning into a “Has Lucy released Kissing Lessons?” account.

The same account shared a flyer they spotted in Brooklyn, that teased, “Nervous about making the first move? Call (804) 409-4451 for kissing lessons.” Though the flyer didn’t mention Dacus’ name, fans who knew the song title quickly figured it out, as flyers also began popping up around Dacus’ hometown of Richmond, Virginia. Those who had access to them could hear the song before its official release.