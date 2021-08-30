Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Monday, August 30. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

My Life Is Murder (Acorn TV, 3:01 a.m., season premiere): This Australian crime dramedy, available to stream weekly in the U.S. via Acorn TV, returns for its second season. Lucy Lawless plays fearless private investigator Alexa Crowe, who solves the most baffling crimes while coping with the frustrations of her everyday life. After retiring, Alexa goes back to her Kiwi roots this season, but she’s unable to resist when a bizarre unsolved murder crops up. She finds herself investigating other murder mysteries in surprising, glamorous worlds with intriguing characters hiding dangerous and deadly secrets. In the two-part premiere, “Call Of The Wild” and “Oceans Away,” Alexa investigates the death of a surfing champion. The cast includes Renee O’Connor, Jay Ryan, Anna Hutchison, Bruce Hopkins, and features guest appearances from William Shatner, Martin Henderson, and Michelle Ang, among others.

Regular coverage

Wild card

Laetitia (HBO, 9 p.m.): This French series first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, before HBO acquired North American streaming rights. The six-part show from director Jean-Xavier de Lestrade follows 18-year-old Laetitia’s (Sophie Breyer) disappearance, which has serious repercussions for her twin sister Jessica (Marie Colomb). Laetitia is based on French historian Ivan Jablonka’s book Laëtitia Ou La Fin Des Hommes.

Duncanville (FOX, 9:30 p.m., season finale): In the season two finale, “Witch Day 2,” it’s the annual Witch Day Festival and Kimberly (Riki Lindhome) mixes up a magic potion that actually works, causing Jing (Joy Osmanski) to become possessed. Meanwhile, Duncan (Amy Poehler) and his friends enter a haunted Circuit City, and Jack (Ty Burrell) tries yet again to win a stuffed animal for his wife Annie (Poehler pulling double duty).