The outlook is good for Magic 8 Ball series from M. Night Shyamalan and Brad Falchuk Will the new show successfully "reimagine the classic Magic 8 Ball as the centerpiece of a high-concept, character-driven supernatural drama?" Ask again later.

Is a whole TV series inspired by the Magic 8 Ball coming to our screens? It is decidedly so. Will that TV series be as goofy as its concept? We cannot predict that now. While you may need to concentrate and ask again in a few months, we do have some facts about the forthcoming Mattel series, which the company and the series’ co-creator and director, M. Night Shyamalan, announced on Instagram today. The post leaves things almost as vague as the show’s vaguely supernatural namesake, but it does reveal that it will be written by American Horror Story‘s Brad Falchuk (who is also credited as its co-creator). “Been working on this for a couple years… Who’s in?” Shyamalan wrote in his caption. Audiences will have to answer that one for themselves, but what is certain is that Mattel’s toy-to-screen pipeline isn’t slowing down any time soon.