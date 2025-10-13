The outlook is good for Magic 8 Ball series from M. Night Shyamalan and Brad Falchuk

Will the new show successfully "reimagine the classic Magic 8 Ball as the centerpiece of a high-concept, character-driven supernatural drama?" Ask again later.

By Emma Keates  |  October 13, 2025 | 12:27pm
Screenshot: YouTube
Is a whole TV series inspired by the Magic 8 Ball coming to our screens? It is decidedly so. Will that TV series be as goofy as its concept? We cannot predict that now. While you may need to concentrate and ask again in a few months, we do have some facts about the forthcoming Mattel series, which the company and the series’ co-creator and director, M. Night Shyamalan, announced on Instagram today. The post leaves things almost as vague as the show’s vaguely supernatural namesake, but it does reveal that it will be written by American Horror Story‘s Brad Falchuk (who is also credited as its co-creator). “Been working on this for a couple years… Who’s in?” Shyamalan wrote in his caption. Audiences will have to answer that one for themselves, but what is certain is that Mattel’s toy-to-screen pipeline isn’t slowing down any time soon.

The show has a pretty highfalutin description. It will aim “to reimagine the classic Magic 8 Ball as the centerpiece of a high-concept, character-driven supernatural drama that blends psychological intensity with cultural intrigue,” Deadline reports. It worked pretty well for the Ouija board in the past, so maybe the Magic 8 Ball will also be able to handle the pressure of all that psychological intensity. The answer to that one will be at least partially determined by the 8 Ball’s co-stars, who haven’t been announced as of this writing. If Shyamalan was working on this for years, however, he was most likely tinkering with the script during production for his 2024 film, Trap. Maybe we’ll see some repeat performances from the likes of Josh Hartnett or his daughter Saleka Night Shyamalan. For now, though, the details are hazy.

 
