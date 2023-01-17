Only seventeen days in, 2023 has already proven itself to be a remarkable year for mothering of the pop star variety. In the same year that Rihanna tackles the Super Bowl, Janet Jackson returns to the stage, Taylor Swift brings about a congressional investigation into Ticketmaster, and Beyoncé (hopefully) tours for Renaissance, Madonna has announced her “Celebrations” greatest hits tour, honoring the 40th anniversary of her debut album.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna shares in a statement with Page Six.

The global, 35-city tour kicks off on July 15 in Vancouver, British Columbia— Madonna will then journey around the U.S. before jetting off to Europe for fall dates. Public sale for the first round of dates (including shows in Chicago, New York, Miami, and Los Angeles) kicks off January 20th at 10 A.M. local time, followed by another sale on January 27.

In a star-studded tour announcement video featuring Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Eric Andre, Judd Apatow, Larry Owens, and more, Madonna plays a raucous game of truth or dare over dinner. Diplo takes his penis out while Meg Stalter looks on in shock. Kate Berlant reveals she’d like to have 16 hours of sex with Madonna followed by a spaghetti dinner. Bob the Drag Queen demonstrates fellatio on a bottle.

Madonna - The Celebration Tour Announcement

Finally, the most audacious dare of all arrives: Schumer dares Madonna to go on a four-decade greatest hits tour. S he has no choice but to agree (and kick off a group dance to “Vogue” in the process). In her own words: “Welcome to the party, bitches.”

Madonna hasn’t toured since 2019, when she traveled in support of her most recent studio album, Madame X. Like her enduring hits, Madonna’s live shows have eked out a well-deserved place in history— her 2008-2009 “Sticky & Sweet Tour” still stands as the highest-grossing tour by a female artist, ever.

Although the announcement of “Celebrations” doesn’t arrive with guaranteed new music, Madonna’s management Warner Music Group has promised to release several projects over the next few years that will “revisit the groundbreaking music that made her an international icon.” In August 2022, they kicked off the slate with the remix album Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.