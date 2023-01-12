The most anticipated albums, tours, and music festivals of 2023

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band 2023 North American tour [starts February 1]

The last time that Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band went on tour was way back in 2016, to support the 35th anniversary box set of The River. Since then, the Boss has performed a solo residency on Broadway that got extended three times and released two LPs, the 2019 solo album Western Stars and the 2020 full-band effort Letters To You. In February, Springsteen and the E Street Band will finally go on tour in support of Letters To You, kicking off in Tampa, Florida, on February 1 and continuing for two months before moving on to Europe in the spring and summer. Whether you’ve never seen Springsteen and the E Street Band live in concert or you’ve seen them dozens of times already, you should be marking your calendar for a chance to catch one of rock’s most enduring, and durable, acts.