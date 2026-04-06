Malcolm In The Middle's Dewey chose Charles Dickens over "buckets of money" to return for revival
Life may be unfair for Malcolm In The Middle fans who were slighted by Erik Per Sullivan's absence, but hey, they're not the boss of him now.(Disney/David Bukach)
Malcolm In The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, the revival miniseries of Fox’s beloved mid-’00s sitcom, premieres on April 10 with one curious absence. Erik Per Sullivan will not return for the revival series, and instead, the role of Dewey will be played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark. Following a few scattered roles on TV and film in his post-Middle years, including appearing in the 2010 Joel Schumacher drama, Twelve, Sullivan retired from acting and retreated to a life of enjoying his residuals and studying Dickens.
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