Malcolm can't hide from his family anymore in Life's Still Unfair teaser

The last time we saw Malcolm, Hal, Lois, Francis, Reese, and Dewey, Malcolm had just enrolled in Harvard, putting himself through school via a work study program. It seems to have paid off; in the first trailer for the Malcolm In The Middle revival, subtitled Life’s Still Unfair, the former child prodigy hasn’t seen his family in years. He’s pretty happy about that, but Hulu and the legacy sequel industrial complex have arrived to end that happiness.

“Malcolm has been intentionally hiding himself from this family for years!” says Lois in a bit of exposition. “You can’t spend the rest of your life hiding and denying your family even exists,” says Malcolm’s girlfriend, Tristan (Kiana Madeira). “It worked perfectly until they showed up!” retorts Malcolm. So what is the reason for the season? “After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party,” reads Hulu’s official synopsis.

One person who will not be dragged back into Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois’ (Jane Kaczmarek) orbit is the original Dewey, Erik Per Sullivan. Per Sullivan retired from acting in 2010, so Dewey will be played by Caleb Ellsworth-Clark. Christopher Kennedy Masterson and Justin Berfield return as Francis and Reese, respectively, as does Emy Coligado as Francis’ wife Piama. And of course, there would be no Malcolm In The Middle without Frankie Muniz, who returns. This time, Malcolm has a new youngest sibling, Kelly (Vaughan Murrae), and a daughter of his own, Leah (Keeley Karsten). The four-episode revival series premieres on April 10 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.