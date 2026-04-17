This final Mandalorian And Grogu trailer has so many Babu Friks

Forcing us to ask ourselves the really hard-hitting questions tonight—specifically, “How do you pluralize Babu Frik?”—Disney deigned to release one more bit of its big CinemaCon content platter onto the internet for the rest of us to enjoy: A final trailer for Star Wars‘ big return to theaters, this May’s The Mandalorian And Grogu.

Said trailer goes a bit more somber than the earlier ones the studio released, even if it does employ more than its fair share of weird little mechanic dudes hanging out with our ol’ pal Baby Yoda. (Babus Frik?) It also makes it clear that Disney knows you don’t go see a Pedro Pascal movie not to see his face, giving audiences even more shots of Din Djarin violating the Mandalorian code. (Wait, that sounded dirtier than we intended it to; we just meant he has his helmet off.)

The audience for The Mandalorian And Grogu is pretty obviously built-in; The Mandalorian has been one of the big success stories this franchise has had since the sequel trilogy wrapped up last decade. For those of us who are more casual observers, meanwhile, there’s still fun to be had here—it’s weirdly cool to see Sigourney Weaver running around in a Rebellion flight suit, for instance—and, again, a whole bunch of Babu Friks (we’re going to go with Babu Friks) in case one adorable little guy getting into things and messing with stuff wasn’t enough.

Of course, true to form, this trailer is still significantly less than what CinemaCon audiences got today: Those in attendance at the theatrical convention were treated to the first 17 minutes of the movie, apparently an extended action sequence in which the title pair take out a crew of Imperial throwbacks dressed in their old ice planet gear. (Complete with our guys hijacking an AT-ST as they make their escape.)

The Mandalorian And Grogu arrives in theaters, Babi Frik in tow, on May 22.