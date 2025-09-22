Aw, look at Baby Yoda bein' all cute in The Mandalorian And Grogu teaser

There are some impressive set pieces in The Mandalorian And Grogu teaser (like Mando jetting out from inside an AT-AT walker before it falls slowly and magnificently off a cliff), but let’s be real. The appeal here is Grogu toddling around, being absolutely adorable. Watch him peer through a comically large scope; nibble a popcorn-like snack at a gladiatorial show; press buttons in a space ship; skitter after Babu Frik in a sewer. (In a nod to the Internet’s christening of the character, Babu Frik at one point tells Grogu, “Good shot, baby!”) He’s so sweet and fun, it almost makes us believe that the Star Wars theatrical experience could be saved on the power of cute puppets alone.

This movie also scored a major star in Sigourney Weaver, but even she knows who The Mandalorian And Grogu‘s true scene-stealer is. Like Werner Herzog before her, Weaver couldn’t get enough of the little guy, telling Extra that acting opposite the puppet was “terribly exciting.” “He really is the most exquisite combination of different things to just make you fall in love—his voice, his ears, his eyes, his little suit. Jon [Favreau] did a brilliant thing,” she gushed. “I think he’s the perfect apprentice for Din Djarin and I tried to really control myself in the scene not to sort of throw myself at him, to be my character and be professional as well, but I’m not sure I succeeded.”

Continuing the story from the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian And Grogu picks up when “The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy,” per a synopsis from Disney. “As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu.”

As the first Star Wars film since 2019’s The Rise Of Skywalker, hype for this new installment is high. “I think that The Mandalorian And Grogu will be one of the greatest adventure movies in the canon of all of cinema,” Pascal declared to Extra in April. “I think Jon Favreau is a genius, and the way that it has evolved from a special cinematic experience that was episodic and that you could experience in your own home, the way that they nailed that kind of special, special viewing experience is exactly as grand as it’s gonna be. They will provide one of the best adventures that we’ve seen since, I would say, the first Star Wars movie was introduced to the world.” The Mandalorian And Grogu opens in theaters May 22, 2026.