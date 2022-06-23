Sometimes, life just writes itself—at least, that seems to be the case for Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody’s “slightly insane” 43-year marriage. The duo’ s off-kilter version of wedded bliss—l ong- documented via Patinkin’s Instagram— will soon go to series at Showtime.

Homeland veteran Patinkin is set to return to the network to star alongside Grody in Seasoned, a half-hour comedy inspired the happily wedded duo’s life, per TV Line. The project will be helmed by the couple’ s son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin, and writer-director Ewen Wright.

The heart of the series, per TV Line, is “the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple. The source of their unending magic is the same as their unending woe: that they’ve stayed together all this time.”

“Mandy and Kathryn helped me and millions of online viewers get through the pandemic with their wonderfully warm, funny and inspired social media posts,” Gary Levine and Jana Winograde, Presidents of Entertainment at Showtime Networks, share in a joint statement. “Together they fearlessly show us the joy and the chaos of marriage, aging and grappling with the indignities of everyday life. We are thrilled to welcome them back to Showtime.”

Patinkin celebrated the news by sharing a hilarious video to his Instagram of Grody-Patinkin engaging his parents in a humorous Q&A about the upcoming series. When Grody-Patinkin asks his dad “How are you feeling about being in a comedy?” Patinkin deadpans: “I didn’t know it was a comedy.”

All jokes aside, however, Patinkin shared another post expressing his gratitude for the chance to work alongside his life partner. “Such a pleasure to be working with my favorite person ever, with family and friends and to be back in the mix with my @showtime people,” Patinkin gushed in his caption.

Seasoned has yet to receive an official premiere date, but if Patinkin and Grody’s growing portfolio of Instagram videos are any indication, the pair is more than ready for their close-ups .