Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix, March 10)

Luther: The Fallen Sun | Official Trailer | Netflix

Seeing Idris Elba on the big screen reprising the role that put him on the map, Detective Chief Inspector John Luther, is sure to be a treat. Luther: The Fallen Sun is a continuation of the 2011-19 BBC procedural, appearing in select theaters on February 24 before its March 10 Netflix release. Written by series creator Neil Cross and directed with feature-length, action-packed grandeur by Jamie Payne, the film follows a disgraced Luther racing to stop yet another deranged serial killer (Andy Serkis, of course) before the authorities (led by Cynthia Erivo) can stop him. Why does this tale begin with Luther staging a prison break, you ask? For the same reason Elba proved such a brilliant fit for the role: he plays a good guy getting in the heads of bad guys, grappling with the darkness of the criminal underworld to the point of having to face his inner darkness.