Happy Oscar nomination day, everyone! Oh, to think of all the good little actors and filmmakers waking at the crack of a California dawn to discover they’re a newly-minted Academy Award nominee. The nominations for the 95th annual Oscars—which air March 12 on ABC—were announced on Tuesday by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams. Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees Of Inisherin, and All Quiet On The Western Front were among the year’s favorite films to receive recognition from the industry.



Everything Everywhere led the list of nominees with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay. It was followed at nine nominations each by Banshees and All Quiet On The Western Front. The latter had something of a surprising turnout: the Netflix movie leads the BAFTA nominations, yet only had one nomination at the Golden Globes (and lost to Argentina, 1985 in the foreign language category). Elvis took eight nominations, while The Fablemans got seven and Top Gun: Maverick got six.

Among the notable acting nominees, Angela Bassett is the first actor to be nominated for a Marvel Studios film for her performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. (Bassett has already received a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for the role.) She faces competition from Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees Of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere) in the Supporting Actress category.

Elsewhere, 16 of the 20 acting nominees are first timers, including the entire Best Actor category (Austin Butler for Elvis, Colin Farrell for Banshees, Brendan Fraser for The Whale, Bill Nighy for Living, and a surprise nod for Paul Mescal in Aftersun). Additional first-timers include Chau, Condon, Curtis, Hsu, Barry Keoghan, Brian Tyree Henry, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, and Ana de Armas. Another first-timer: Andrea Riseborough, nominated after a self-propelled campaign for her film To Leslie. No Black women were nominated for Best Actress, despite predictions that Viola Davis (The Woman King) and/or Danielle Deadwyler (Till) would nab a nod.

In the words of Natalie Portman, “Here are the all-male nominees for Best Director”: Martin McDonagh (Banshees), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere), Steven Spielberg (The Fablemans), Todd Field (TÁR), and Ruben Ostlund (Triangle Of Sadness). Sarah Polley might have been the strongest female contender of the year; Women Talking was recognized not only for Best Adapted Screenplay but also Best Picture. James Cameron was also shut out of the directing category, despite Avatar: The Way Of Water’s current dominance at the box office. (The film is, of course, nominated for Best Picture.)

The 2023 Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel in his third go at the role, air on March 12. Check out the full list of nominees here.