Thank the heavens that Margo Martindale—oops, we mean character actress Margo Martindale, as BoJack Horseman rightfully dubs her—is staying booked and busy. She’ll star in FOX’s upcoming crime drama Accused, joining previously announced cast members like Michael Chiklis, Malcolm Jamal Warner, Rhea Pearlman, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Abigail Breslin. Now that’s quite a lineup, isn’t it?

Created by Homeland and 24's Howard Gordon, Accused is based on BBC’s award-winning anthology of the same name. It will have 15 topical and intense stories about crime and punishment, always opening in the courtroom with viewers knowing nothing about the defendant’s crime or how they ended up on trial. The narrative will then be explored through flashbacks, so brace yourself accordingly.

Each episode of the fast-paced thriller will explore a different case in different cities and feature an entirely original cast. For instance, Martindale’s installment will tackle conspiracy theories, and Deadwood’s Molly Parker will join her. The O.C.’s Rachel Bilson has also joined the ensemble alongside Jack Davenport, where they’ll play a family caught in a troubling situation. The remaining actors include Kristen Connelly, Aisha Dee, Lauren Ridloff, Aaron Ashmore, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Jill Hennessy, Whitney Cummings, Wendell Pierce, and Takashi Yamaguchi.

Accused also boasts directors like Pose’s Emmy-winning Billy Porter and Oscar-winner and CODA’s Marlee Matlin. Porter’s episode stars J. Harrison Ghee and focuses on the aftermath of a drag queen’s affair. Chiklis is also all set to helm an episode. Reservation Dogs’ Tazbah Rose Chavez is on board to write and direct an outing focused on Native American activists protesting a mine that’s polluting their tribal land. Clearly, Accused has a ton of big names and ideas attached already. Let’s hope it delivers quality content as well.

Accused will premiere on FOX in January 2023.