As an actor, Marilyn Monroe embodied glamour, tragedy, romanticism, and wit. And although she was dogged by gossip, speculation, and outright fictionalizations during and after her life, Monroe’s unassailable spirit remains vividly alive onscreen. From dramatic noir roles to comedic performances as a multi-faceted bombshell, Monroe’s legacy as a performer lives on, in spite of salacious headlines and dubious biopics past and present.

While some consider Monroe to be synonymous with a life of scandal, and others see her simply as a bubble-headed sex symbol, this list forcefully counters those misconceptions. The films that follow offer an ode to Monroe—not simply her undeniable star power, but her accomplishments as a performer. After early limited appearances in films like All About Eve and The Asphalt Jungle, Monroe evolved rapidly into an actor of nuance and depth. The performances in this countdown showcase her unforgettable work as a dynamic leading lady.