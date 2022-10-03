Hollywood continues to prefer one blonde among them all: Marilyn Monroe. A pop culture centerpiece since the 1950s, Monroe has gone from one of the most iconic and fascinating movie stars of all time to one of the most sought-after characters an actress could ever hope to play.

In the new Netflix film Blonde, Ana de Armas emerges as the latest performer to inhabit both the enduring idol’s astonishing outward glamour, palpable erotic allure and fierce inner demons on screen, one of a long line of women—some established, high-profile Hollywood stars burnishing their reputations, others up-and-comers seeking to make their name tackling such a towering figure—who’ve taken their turn in Monroe’s billowing white silk dress.



From sketches lampooning the legend to searing cinematic explorations, The A.V. Club takes a deep-dive look at 20 prominent screen Marilyns, everything from the godawful to the goofy to the glorious.

