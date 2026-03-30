Mariska Hargitay is Broadway's next Daniel Radcliffe
The Law & Order: SVU star will take the reins of one-man show Every Brilliant Thing from Radcliffe in May.Image courtesy of NBC
Mariska Hargitay is set to make her Broadway debut this May in the one-man show Every Brilliant Thing. The show currently stars Daniel Radcliffe and had been scheduled to end when he wraps up his run with the May 24 performance, but will now extend until June 28 once Hargitay catches his baton. Could Every Brilliant Thing be the next show to make its bones with a revolving door of high-profile leads, à la Oh, Mary!? We’ll have to wait and see what happens after June 28.
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