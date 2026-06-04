R.I.P. Marjane Satrapi, author and director of Persepolis The graphic novelist and film director was 56 years old.

Marjane Satrapi, the graphic novelist and director who achieved global renown with Persepolis and its film adaptation, has died. According to The New York Times, her death was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron, who did not share a cause of death but acknowledged Satrapi as “a freedom-loving artist whose work carried a universal message and earned her immense international acclaim.” Friends and family told Deadline that the author “died of sadness a little over a year after the death of Mattias Ripa, her husband and the love of her life.” Satrapi was 56 years old.

Known for bridging cultural gaps with her work, Satrapi published the autobiographical graphic novel Persepolis, originally published in four volumes in France between 2000 and 2003. She co-wrote the screenplay and co-directed the 2007 film adaptation of the novels with Vincent Paronnaud. Satrapi also wrote the graphic novel Chicken With Plums and directed its 2011 film adaptation. She directed the 2019 Marie Curie biopic Radioactive, which stars Rosamund Pike as the scientist, and the 2014 film The Voices, which stars Ryan Reynolds and Anna Kendrick.