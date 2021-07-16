Mark Hamill can't keep all his iconic characters' backstories straight, either

First of all, let’s all just acknowledge that there’s nobody more deserving of a Hollywood second (and third) act than Mark Hamill. After all, the story could have been about the little-known soap opera actor whose big break in a generation-defining sci-fi franchise derailed his career completely. But Hamill’s transition to voice actor saw him, instead, becoming legendary in a whole other arena, and now Hamill fans will have to choose whether to stan Luke Skywalker, the Joker, or He-Man nemesis Skeletor whenever they see (or hear) the ever-affable Hamill on screen.



Appearing remotely on Thursday’s Tonight Show, the actor—who is, indeed, essaying the role of Skeletor in Kevin Smith’s revived Masters Of The Universe: Revelation when the series hits Netflix on July 23—was excited about adding another all-time childhood favorite to his résumé. Calling Smith’s interpretation of the beloved toy-line-turned-cartoon-franchise suitably respectful of the sugary cereal-fueled childhood memories of fans of the series, Hamill explained that Smith’s take involves a serious upgrade on the original’s stilted Saturday morning animation roots. Plus—and no offense intended toward voiceover legend Alan Oppenheimer—it’s got Mark Hamill bringing his late-career gravelly menace to the role of the biggest, baddest, most inexplicably muscular skeleton-man in that particular universe. The stacked voice cast for the sequel series includes the likes of Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, Alicia Silverstone, Tony Todd, Stephen Root, Cree Summer, and Hamill’s former animated nemesis, Batman’s Kevin Conroy. (Oh, and Smith’s muse Jason Mewes, playing Stinkor, naturally.)

Still, Hamill’s career’s been a long and storied one, and the guy can perhaps be forgiven for not knowing exactly everything about his three most famous (and voluminously back-storied) characters. Jimmy Fallon, as is his way, busted out a new game for Hamill in which the actor was asked some seriously obscure true-or-false questions about Luke Skywalker, the Joker, and Skeletor. And, if the 69-year-old star missed more than a few, well, blame all the retconning and alternate reality storytelling surrounding the trio. (Fallon did not ask any Slipstream questions, unfortunately. Hamill would have nailed those.)

After all, the guy has a life, so how could Hamill be expected to know whether or not there’s a reality where Bruce Wayne’s mother Martha becomes Joker. (She does.) Or just exactly how Luke wound up meeting the Muppets. (He and a couple of pals crash-landed on Earth, naturally, eventually stumbling backstage at The Muppet Show.) Or what the secret fami ly relationship is between Skeletor and He-Man. (Hamill hasn’t seen a full episode of Masters Of The Universe: Revelation yet, so no word if there’s an awkward uncle-nephew game of catch.) Regardless, Hamill—although sworn to top-secrecy as he is for many of his roles—could tell Fallon that Luke’s surprise reappearance in [redacted spinoff property series] will be unpacked in all its behind-the-scenes glory on Disney+ on August 25. So there’s some more backstory to memorize.