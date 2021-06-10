He-Man Image : Netflix

The pecs that defined the ‘80s are back. Riding a never-ending wave of nostalgia, He-Man and The Masters Of The Universe return with Netflix’s latest attempt at whetting the appetites of millennials and Gen-Xers desperate to return to their childhoods. And they’re all here, He-Man, Skeletor, and our favorite Orko!

Following the success of He-Man’s counterpart in She-Ra And The Princess Of Power, He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe: Revelation looks like a Last Airbender-inspired action series. And Netflix didn’t skimp on the fighting. Set to the ‘80s synth beats of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out For A Hero,” Revelation cuts right to the core of its fanbase, retaining the cheesy actioneering of the original series.

Here’s the plot synopsis:

The war for Eternia culminates in Masters Of The Universe: Revelation, an innovative and action-packed animated series that picks up where the iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are scattered. And after decades of secrets tore them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the broken band of heroes, and solve the mystery of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the universe.





With his blonde locks and six-pack that just won’t quit, He-Man is ready for your memes, horny fan art, and ire, which viewers of these shows cannot help but spew. Still, the regression to a more traditional visual style of the source material might please some adult fans. Hopefully, it will appeal to children, too. They can argue in the schoolyard about who gets to use the sword.

One thing’s for sure: Netflix pulled together a stacked cast. Mark Hamill and Chris Wood voice Skeletor and He-Man, respectively. Lena Heady, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Stephen Root, Diedrich Bader, Griffin Newman, Henry Rollins, Alicia Silverstone, Justin Long, Tony Todd, and, Batman himself, Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man round out the rest. Nevertheless, we can’t help but express some disappointment that Frank Langella wasn’t invited back to play Skeletor. They got Alan Oppenheimer, the original Skeletor, back. Maybe Langella was busy.

Masters Of The Universe begins its five-episode run on July 23 on Netflix.