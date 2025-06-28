Mark Hamill came up with his own, insanely dark backstory for why Luke is like that in The Last Jedi

Hamill asked Rian Johnson if he could make up his own backstory for Luke's misery in the 2017 film, and went about as dark with it as it's possible to go.

By William Hughes  |  June 28, 2025 | 12:43pm
Mark Hamill was famously not especially happy about the direction Luke Skywalker took in Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi, expressing—while the 2017 Star Wars film was still in theaters—that he didn’t agree with Johnson’s portrayal of Luke as a guy who’d ever give up the fight, no matter how many nephews he fucked up, or how sweet the local milk at his hermitage of choice. Hamill has, since then, tried to clarify that he holds no personal animus against Johnson, and was saying even at the time that he thought The Last Jedi was “a great movie.” But his dissatisfaction with Hermit Luke has long been enshrined into the mythology of hate certain corners of the hideous and leviathan Star Wars fandom have brought to bear on Johnson’s film. God only knows, though, how they’d have reacted if the director had gone with Hamill’s idea for why Luke is so sad when we meet back up with him in the movie.

This is per an interview Hamill gave this week to Bullseye With Jesse Thorn, in which he expressed some regrets for speaking up about his unhappiness during the film’s press tour (“Maybe I should have kept that to myself”), but also reveals that he pitched Johnson on his own backstory for what might break Luke and force him into self-imposed exile. Which is so insanely, comically dark that we’re just going to go ahead and quote Hamill’s own description here at length:

I thought, “What could make someone give up a devotion to what is basically a religious entity, to give up being a Jedi?” Well, the love of a woman. So he falls in love with a woman. He gives up being a Jedi. They have a child together. At some point the child, as a toddler, picks up an unattended lightsaber, pushes the button and is killed instantly. The wife is so full of grief, she kills herself. I thought, that would be… Because I hear these horrible stories about these children who find unattended guns and wind up dead. That resonated with me so deeply.

Hamill says he brought Johnson this idea, which is one of those moments in film history that people with a time machine, a camera, and some decent sense of stealth should really go check in on, because imagining the director’s face in that moment is giving us a lot of joy.  Hamill has his own explanation for why the idea of Luke Skywalker’s child fatally impaling himself on a laser sword didn’t make the uh, cut, though, and it simply comes down to time: “[Rian] didn’t have the time to tell a backstory like that, I’m guessing. He just wanted a brief thing to explain it. And to me, it didn’t justify it.” Yes. Okay. Let’s go with that.

You can see Hamill’s full Bullseye interview here.

[via Variety]

 
