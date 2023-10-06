Martin Scorsese now knows what a "sneaky link" is

Say what you want about nepo babies (as many already have), but their TikTok content is hard to beat. This year has already given us easily one of the greatest 49-second clips of all time in Sofia Coppola’s daughter’s vodka sauce video, which she made while grounded for trying to charter a helicopter on her dad Thomas Mars from Phoenix’s credit card... naturally.

Not to be outdone, Martin Scorsese’s 23-year-old daughter Francesca has also entered the race for Best Short Video By Someone With A Famous Director Rela tive (perhaps mirroring a face-off we’ll see between the Priscilla and Killers Of The Flower Moon helmers when award season rolls around?). And we can all rest assured that Martin Scorsese does in fact know what “ick” and “throwing shade” mean.

In the video, Francesca quizzes her 80-year-old father on some highlights from Gen Z slang, a test the nine-time Academy Award winner earned about a B- on.

He did know some words right off the bat. “Tea,” for example, means that “you’re gonna tell all you know” and if you get the ick from something it means “you were thoroughly repulsed by it.”

Others, he did not. In the director’s words, a “ship” is a “boat” (hard to fault him for that one), a “simp” is “a person who’s whining all the time,” and “sneaky links” are “personal peccadillos.” (Don’t worry, Francesca explained what the term actually means, so now we can all watch Killers Of The Flower Moon infused with the knowledge that its director knows about Zoomer hookup culture. Her description also gave us a bonus bit of saucy Scorsese lore: “We never saw specific people in my day,” he revealed. Okay, Martin!)

It wouldn’t be a Scorsese interview without the movie fan finding a way to talk about his one true love, an opportunity which Francesca delightfully provided through some of her “use it in a sentence” choices. After offering “Lily Gladstone ‘ate’ in Killers Of The Flower Moon” as an example, the director went on to define the term as when one “consumes the screen” (not wrong). “Slept on” apparently means a movie people “hated when it came out” and if a movie “hits different,” “you perceive it in a totally different way. It’s another perspective on the image and the effect the film had on the audience.”

What a slay from Martin and Francesca. (“That means it’s really good!”)

