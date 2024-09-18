Sure, Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary can join Marty Supreme too Josh Safdie's next film Marty Supreme, starring Timothée Chalamet, has assembled an appropriately eclectic cast

The Safdie brothers’ cinematic sensibility is unmistakable. Though Josh and Benny are operating separately at the moment, the sensibility is nevertheless present in both of their work. Of course, Benny Safdie co-created the bizzaro comedy The Curse with Nathan Fielder. Of course, Josh Safdie’s movie with Timothée Chalamet will also star Kevin O’Leary, a.k.a. Mr. Wonderful from Shark Tank (per Variety). Some things just make sense.

Marty Supreme—which stars Chalamet as a professional ping pong player—has assembled an appropriately eclectic cast, not unlike Uncut Gems before it. It was previously reported that Gwyneth Paltrow and rapper Tyler, The Creator were cast in the movie; it’ll be the feature film debut of both Tyler and O’Leary. Additionally, Penn Jillette of Penn & Teller has joined the cast, alongside filmmaker Abel Ferrara (who appeared in the Safdie brothers’ feature Daddy Longlegs) and Odessa A’zion, who is just a regular actress. (Though she is the daughter of Better Things creator and star Pamela Adlon, if this cast requires more than one claim to fame.)

It’s the kind of “cast only the brothers could put together for the ride of an absolute lifetime,” as Chalamet put it when referencing their acclaimed thriller Uncut Gems. Back in 2019, the young actor praised the brotherly directing duo for “[taking] it upon themselves to keep alive the mantle of gritty and raucously interior inner-city films built by spiritual kin like Martin Scorsese and Spike Lee.” In an essay for Variety, Chalamet wrote, “The pair have continuously put out contemporary, raw and untethered work over the last decade, each film building on the traits of the prior, but never once sacrificing their innate grittiness.” We may not know much about Marty Supreme, but knowing the kind of work the Safdies make and the kinds of casts they typically assemble, we can definitely expect raw and untethered.