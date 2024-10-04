Fran Drescher will mother Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme, and more casting news The addition of Drescher comes on the heels of Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler, The Creator

It seems that every week there’s an unexpected but undeniably exciting addition to Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme cast. This week is no different, as Variety reports this morning that former nanny and current SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher will join the cast, playing the mother to Timothée Chalamet’s titular ping pong player. The trade outlet notes that this is Drescher’s first role since the strike ended, though she is expected to appear in the forthcoming Spinal Tap sequel.

It was a big week for Marty Supreme in general as the first set photos emerged, depicting Chalamet looking still effortlessly cool (as is his wont) even in the character’s dweeby sweater-vest get up. So it goes. Drescher’s casting also follows the additions of Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, The Creator, and Shark Tank’s Mr. Wonderful, Kevin O’Leary. Without getting his hopes up for a movie no one has seen yet, the vast majority of these decisions feel right up this writer’s alley.

Elsewhere this week, Ryan Murphy added some big names to his STD-That-Makes-You-Hot series, Matthew Gray Gubler reteamed with CBS for a pilot about Albert Einstein’s great-grandson, and Daniel Day-Lewis snuck out of retirement to appear in his son’s upcoming film. You can check out more of the week’s highlights below.