Fran Drescher will mother Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme, and more casting news
The addition of Drescher comes on the heels of Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler, The CreatorPhoto by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
It seems that every week there’s an unexpected but undeniably exciting addition to Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme cast. This week is no different, as Variety reports this morning that former nanny and current SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher will join the cast, playing the mother to Timothée Chalamet’s titular ping pong player. The trade outlet notes that this is Drescher’s first role since the strike ended, though she is expected to appear in the forthcoming Spinal Tap sequel.
It was a big week for Marty Supreme in general as the first set photos emerged, depicting Chalamet looking still effortlessly cool (as is his wont) even in the character’s dweeby sweater-vest get up. So it goes. Drescher’s casting also follows the additions of Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, The Creator, and Shark Tank’s Mr. Wonderful, Kevin O’Leary. Without getting his hopes up for a movie no one has seen yet, the vast majority of these decisions feel right up this writer’s alley.
Elsewhere this week, Ryan Murphy added some big names to his STD-That-Makes-You-Hot series, Matthew Gray Gubler reteamed with CBS for a pilot about Albert Einstein’s great-grandson, and Daniel Day-Lewis snuck out of retirement to appear in his son’s upcoming film. You can check out more of the week’s highlights below.
- •Kirsten Dunst has joined Roofman, a film based on the true story of Jeffrey Manchester, a criminal who would rob McDonald’s restaurants overnight after breaking in via the roof. Channing Tatum has already been attached. [via Deadline]
- •Daniela Melchior has joined Paul Rudd and Jack Black in the upcoming Anaconda film in an undisclosed role. Deadline describes the film as “not a remake but a new take with the same snake,” and while the rhyme scheme here is delicious, that sounds a hell of a lot like a remake.
- •Jason Clarke is reuniting with Kathryn Bigelow after Zero Dark Thirty for an untitled Netflix thrilled. Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, and Greta Lee have already been cast. [via Deadline]
- •Chad L. Coleman, Ethan Embry, Ben Foster, Jess Gabor, Katy O’Brian, and Merritt Wever have joined a still-untitled film about boxer Christy Martin. Sydney Sweeney is already attached to star (what upcoming project isn’t she attached to?) and David Michôd will direct.
- •In a win for Single Parents (fans) everywhere, Leighton Meester has joined season 2 of Apple TV+’s The Buccaneers.
- •Fresh off The Penguin, Theo Rossi will star in and produce Come With Me, which sounds like it’s about a young man who gets radicalized via a podcast. Thank goodness this is a work of fiction, because that sounds like it would be alarming if it happened in real life! [via Deadline]
- •Molly Kearney may be out at SNL, but they’re in at CBS, where they will join fellow alum Tim Meadows in the DMV pilot. [via Deadline]
- •Halle Berry remains booked and busy as she joins an adaptation of Don Winslow’s Crime 101. The original short story follows jewel thieves connected to Colombian cartels, and Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Barry Keoghan are already attached. [via Deadline]
- •Charli xcx continues to embark on her acting career, this time landing a guest role in her buddy Benito Skinner’s upcoming Prime Video series Overcompensating. [via Variety]
- •The Ryan Murphy machine keeps on rolling with the addition of Ed O’Neill to his legal drama All’s Fair. Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close, Niecy Nash, Naomi Watts, Sarah Paulson, Teyana Taylor, and Matthew Noszka have already been cast. [via Variety]
- •Faye Dunaway has joined The Evilry as Anastasia, the local spiritualist. [via Deadline]