Here’s your first look at everything coming to Marvel TV in the next year Wonderman, Daredevil, and Marvel Zombies are coming to Disney+.

A new year is fast approaching, and with it, a host of new superhero stories from the fine folks at Marvel. This morning, the studio released a trailer of its upcoming slate, and it’s a nice mix of returning favorites and characters that you’d never in a million years believe would be getting their TV show. Let’s dive in.

First up, after years of teasing, Netflix’s Daredevil is finally leaping Disney+ with Daredevil: Born Again. The series sees Charlie Cox and Vincent D’onofrio picking up where they left off, but hopefully not precisely because Daredevil fell off after season one. But hey, he’s fighting in hallways again, and Jon Bernthal is back as a new Disney favorite: The Punisher. We look forward to seeing official Mickey Mouse ears on Punisher’s logo very soon.

While Daredevil got the most screen time, the animated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man tease looked charming and violent, with our young neighborly webslinger cracking a brick on a perp’s head. Then there’s Ironheart, which follows the STEM trials of Riri (Dominique Thorne) from Wakanda Forever, if anyone remembers that character. Hint: It’s the one that wasn’t Namor. Remember when they put Namor in a Marvel movie? Well, Namor wasn’t available for the teaser, but Trevor was. The original Mandarin and arguable MCU MVP, Trevor (Sir Ben Kingsley), is joining Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on Wonder Man, which looks pretty meta. Quite a few animated series were also presented, including Eyes Of Wakanda, another season of What If, and Marvel Zombies.

The teaser caps off by announcing Deadpool & Wolverine is coming to Disney+ on November 12, meaning that you and your family can crowd around the TV after Thanksgiving dinner to watch the Merc with the Mouth shove a samurai sword up some poor bastard’s ass. As the pilgrims would say, “Excelsior!”

Here’s a complete list of the release dates:

Deadpool & Wolverine, November 12, 2024

What If…?, December 22, 2024

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, January 29, 2025

Daredevil: Born Again, March 4, 2025

Ironheart, June 24, 2025

Eyes Of Wakanda, August 6, 2025

Marvel Zombies, October 2025

Wonderman, December 2025