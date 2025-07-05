Sinners got a bunch of its costumes from Marvel's abandoned Blade period movie

If you were watching Ryan Coogler’s Sinners earlier this year, and found yourself wondering where costume designer Ruth Carter found all the amazing period costumes she clothed the film’s vampire-fodder extras in, the answer has more to do with Coogler’s semi-regular Marvel gigs—and another, less successful bloodsucker-adjacent film project— than you might expect.

This is per a conversation recently had between producer Sev Ohanion and ScreenCrush, with Ohanion revealing that Carter sourced many of Sinners‘ 1920s-appropriate clothes from a previous and abandoned draft of Marvel’s still-technically-in-the-works Blade movie. Carter (a two-time Oscar winner for her previous collaborations with Coogler on Black Panther and its sequel) had apparently been working on the version of the Mahershala Ali Daywalker revival project that would have taken place in roughly the same time period as Sinners—until that version (apparently pitched and written by Beau De Mayo, who would fall out disastrously with Disney amidst the first season of his animated revival project X-Men ’97) went in the crapper some time around when the film lost its (first) director, Bassam Tariq. Notably, that change of course happened after Carter had already assembled “a warehouse full of period-appropriate clothes.” Given that Coogler and his team needed a quick turnaround for their own movie (produced under Warner Bros.), the film’s producers reached out to Disney to see if they could put Carter’s hard work to use: “Marvel was generous enough and kind enough to let us basically purchase it at price.”

Sinners has, of course, gone on to be one of the big cinematic success stories of 2025, an original IP horror movie that managed to do well with both audiences and critics. Ali’s Blade, meanwhile, is still technically listed as being in the works—in the sense that nobody at Marvel has outright stated that they’re giving up on it—but it got yanked off the schedule in 2024, so we’re not exactly holding our breaths. Still, neat to see at least some of the hard work that’s gone into it wind up on the screen, if not in the way anybody probably expected at the time.

[via Variety]