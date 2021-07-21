Marvel and Disney Plus take us behind the making of Loki

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, July 21. All times are Eastern.



Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Loki (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.): Much like it did for WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, this episode of the Disney+ docuseries will focus on the making of Loki, which aired its season finale last week. The special will feature interviews with crew and cast members Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Wunmi Mosaku from the set of the show.

Turner & Hooch (Disney+, 3:01 a.m., series premiere): “Turner & Hooch doesn’t have enough punch to be Michael Bay for TV (though McG does his best to blow up everything in sight in the pilot episode), nor does the show assert itself as a family sitcom. This legacy sequel might have worked better, if just barely, if [director Matt] Nix had actually remade the film—no one wants to have to replace Tom Hanks as a Tom Hanks character, but at least the show would have a sense of direction.” Here’s the rest of Danette Chavez’s review of the Disney+ series starring Josh Peck and Lyndsy Fonseca.

Sexy Beasts (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): “Netflix’s Sexy Beasts uses cutting-edge prosthetics to give its prospective daters the visages of various animals and mythical creatures. The contestants’ goal is to find a partner based on personality and not just looks. As far as dating show gimmicks go, the premise is both creative and creepy, but the series doesn’t embrace its inherent weirdness.” Read the entire review here.

Kung Fu (The CW, 8 p.m., season-one finale): In the season one finale, “Transformation,” Nicky (Olivia Liang) learns what is needed to open the forge, and an emergency at home threatens to derail Althea (Shannon Dang) and Dennis (Tony Chung)’ tea ceremony. The show also stars Tzi Ma, Eddie Liu, and Jon Prasida. This reboot of the classic 1970s series has already been renewed for season two.