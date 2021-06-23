Nothing to see here, folks. Just a baboon and a devil casually kissing. Screenshot : Netflix

Lifetime started the whole “let’s get people in reality TV to fall in love with each other’s personalities” with Married At First Sight, a show that married off total strangers to see if they could make it work. But Netflix took things a step further with last year’s Love Is Blind, where potential couples would communicate with each other through a a barrier in cozy rooms without being able to see each other, then have to pick someone they’d marry according to their conversations. It was a shitshow—but boy did it make good TV. Netflix saw the success in making dating-show participants come to terms with being shallow, so now they’re going for Love Is Blind meets The Masked Singer in the upcoming reality series, Sexy Beasts.



Contestants get to wear terrifying, hyper-realistic makeup to make them look like creatures: pandas, beavers, dolphins, devils galore. A big win for the furry community, but very unnerving for those of us who are not into that! (You do you, furries.) The gimmick worked; it’s all Twitter’s talked about since the trailer dropped. So, we’ve compiled every screencap from the Sexy Beasts trailer that will haunt you forever.

