Every screencap from Netflix's Sexy Beasts trailer that will haunt you forever

Is it deeply unsettling? Yes. Will we watch? Absolutely

Tatiana Tenreyro
Nothing to see here, folks. Just a baboon and a devil casually kissing.
Screenshot: Netflix

Lifetime started the whole “let’s get people in reality TV to fall in love with each other’s personalities” with Married At First Sight, a show that married off total strangers to see if they could make it work. But Netflix took things a step further with last year’s Love Is Blind, where potential couples would communicate with each other through a a barrier in cozy rooms without being able to see each other, then have to pick someone they’d marry according to their conversations. It was a shitshow—but boy did it make good TV. Netflix saw the success in making dating-show participants come to terms with being shallow, so now they’re going for Love Is Blind meets The Masked Singer in the upcoming reality series, Sexy Beasts.

Contestants get to wear terrifying, hyper-realistic makeup to make them look like creatures: pandas, beavers, dolphins, devils galore. A big win for the furry community, but very unnerving for those of us who are not into that! (You do you, furries.) The gimmick worked; it’s all Twitter’s talked about since the trailer dropped. So, we’ve compiled every screencap from the Sexy Beasts trailer that will haunt you forever.

This panda who is ready to bear (heh) her date’s children ASAP.

Screenshot: Netflix
Screenshot: Netflix
Screenshot: Netflix

Her date’s not having this bullshit.

The horny-ass beaver who clearly has his priorities straight.

Screenshot: Netflix
The baboon and devil who look like a Rule 34 of Lion King’s Rafiki and Powerpuff Girls’ HIM

Screenshot: Netflix
The creepy-ass dolphin staring blankly at her scarecrow date.

Screenshot: Netflix
The same dolphin and a rhino nuzzling horns/beaks

Screenshot: Netflix
Screenshot: Netflix

Looks like she had better luck with the horny one! Good for her!

And finally, their carriage ride that surely freaked out every onlooker.

Screenshot: Netflix

Is the trailer deeply unsettling? Yes. Will we be watching this trainwreck? Abso-fucking-lutely. The show premieres on July 21.

