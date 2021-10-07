WandaVision kind of fell apart near the end, largely because it wrote some mysterious checks that it was unable to magically cash, but nobody’s going to argue that its shaky conclusion should be blamed on Kathryn Hahn—who brought the exactly right level of wacky menace to her role as evil-ish witch Agatha Harkness (a good contrast to the mopey menace brought by Elizabeth Olsen’s accidentally evil witch Wanda).

Now, according to Variety’s unnamed sources, Marvel Studios and Disney Plus are developing a WandaVision spin-off all about Agatha, with Hahn reprising her role in what’s being billed as a “dark comedy.” Variety doesn’t have specific details beyond that, but it does say that WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer would return to write and executive produce the series if it gets picked up.

Assuming this does happen, it would be a somewhat rare move from Marvel based on chasing what people like rather than following the The Plan. (An Agatha Harkness spin-off could have been part of The Plan, but come on. We don’t even have the Fantastic Four in the MCU yet.) It would also be a way for Marvel to get some more heat out of WandaVision without having to deal with whatever Wanda’s going to do in Doctor Strange And The Multiverse Of Madness. Maybe she could team up with Paul Bettany’s new all-white Vision? We don’t know when he’s going to come back… hey, maybe they could call it AgathaVision?

Anyway, we can’t talk about Kathryn Hahn’s performance as Agatha Harkness for this whole story without referencing “Agatha All Along.” After all, it was the hottest track in the world for one week in February, and it’s still a catchy tune. Agatha All Along would also be a good name for the spin-off, but it feels very “musician biopic” to name a thing after a famous song.