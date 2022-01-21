Mary Elizabeth Winstead has just scored her first regular TV gig since starring in the third season of Fargo way back in 2017, with THR reporting that the Kate star has just joined the cast of Disney+’s upcoming Star Wars series, Ahsoka.

Winstead joins a cast list that has previously focused on just two names: Rosario Dawson, reprising her Mandalorian role as the titlular not-quite-Jedi, and Hayden Christense n, who’ll be returning to the part of Ahsoka’s old master Anakin Skywalker. ( Ivanna Sakhno and Natasha Liu Bordizzo have also been listed as members of the cast.)

Details about Ahsoka are being kept at “many Bothans gotta die” levels of secrecy, including the identity of the character Winstead will be playing. She’s no stranger to genre fare, though, having starred in projects like 10 Cloverfield Lane, BrainDead, The Thing, Gemini Man, and many other high-concept sci-fi material. She’s also been on something of an action movie warpath, including Kate and Birds Of Prey.

Ahsoka is being written, unsurprisingly, by Dave Filoni, who’s not only carved out a solid space for himself as the master of Disney’s streaming Star Wars shows, but who also co- created the show’s title character back in 2008, with her appearance in animated feature Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The Mandalorian’s Jon Favreau will also serve as an executive producer on the project.

The series is the second of two major Star Wars shows currently in the works for the streamer, with the other being Obi-Wan Kenobi, starring Winstead’s old Fargo pal Ewa n McGregor. Both series will feature appearances by Christensen, who’s returning to the role of Skywalker/Darth Vader for the first time since Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith came out in 2005.

No word yet on when, exactly, Ahsoka is expected to debut on Disney+, although the series is reportedly set to go into production this spring.