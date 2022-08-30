Relationships between mothers and daughters are always tricky, whether on Earth or Earth-like planets. Mommy issues will go intergalactic in the upcoming Ursa Major, a new film from Kin directors Jonathan and Josh Baker, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Superheroes Mary Elizabeth Winstead (a.k.a. Huntress of DC’s Birds Of Prey) and Xochitl Gomez (a.k.a. America Chavez of Marvel’s Multiverse Of Madness) will play Ursa Major’s mother-daughter duo, Charlie and Natalie. The pair are “fighting for survival on an Earth-like planet, hiding from a group of relentless hunters with the added threat of an imminent and deadly storm approaches,” per THR. “But Natalie, now a teenager, has begun to question her mother’s decisions, her explanation of who they are, how they got here and what they need to do to survive.”

Those involved with the production added their own two cents to the logline over on social media. “A story about parenting through unimaginable circumstances. And who can’t relate to that in 2022?!” The Baker Brothers wrote on Instagram. Or, as Gomez described it on her own page, “Sci-Fi Action Thriller set on a freakish planet with very bad dudes.”

Gomez also added a shout-out to her co-star’s film Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World: “Incredibly honored to be alongside the amazing Mary Elizabeth Winstead whose iconic pixie badass #RamonaFlowers always brings me joy,” she gushed.

There’s some top-notch talent behind the scenes as well. Station Eleven showrunner Patrick Somerville co-wrote the script with Colleen O’Brien and Katie French. Somerville and producing partner David Eisenberg will produce through Tractor Beam, with John Finemore through Lost City, Mason Novick through MXN Entertainment, and Allen Fischer and Brian Steinberg through Artists First. James Hoppe of Lost City and Jack Byrnes of XYZ Films are set to executive produce. According to THR, XYZ will be shopping the film at the Toronto International Film Festival next week. Best of luck from one Earth-like planet to the next!