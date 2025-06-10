Japanese Breakfast is the music of modern romance on Materialists soundtrack

As a romance, Celine Song’s Materialists is both modern and timeless. That feeling is captured in “My Baby (Got Nothing At All)”, the new Japanese Breakfast from the Materialists soundtrack. Previously teased in one of the film’s trailers, the track was released on Tuesday ahead of the rest of the album, which debuts when the film does on June 13.

Materialists is scored by Daniel Pemberton, the multi-Golden Globe, Oscar, Emmy and BAFTA Award-nominee responsible for the scores of films like Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, The Trial Of The Chicago 7, and Ari Aster’s upcoming Eddington. He’s also worked on shows like Slow Horses, Black Mirror, and The Afterparty. Emphasizing the modern-timelessness of the movie, the soundtrack also includes two covers of old classics—The Velvet Underground’s “I’ll Be Your Mirror” and Nat King Cole’s “That’s All”—sung by up-and-coming artist Baby Rose.

Japanese Breakfast, led by frontwoman Michelle Zauner, recently released their fourth album For Melancholy Brunettes (& Sad Women). Speaking with Elle earlier this year, Zauner said she became involved with the Materialists soundtrack when her manager tipped her off about submitting music for Song’s new movie. “I really admire her and loved Past Lives. And so I watched a screener and loved it. She wanted something that was like John Prine’s ‘In Spite of Ourselves’—I wanted to do a more upbeat version of that. It’s very inspired by the movie. I really got a lot of liberty,” Zauner shared. “I rarely have the time to do stuff like that, so it was really fun to write something to contribute to someone else’s work, and especially someone like Celine who I think is so brilliant and special. It was really fun. And when I had a meeting with her, I just fell head over heels for her, so I really wanted her to like it and was very glad that she did too.” You can check out the full Materialists soundtrack tracklist below.

Tracklist: