Matlock regular David Del Rio fired for alleged sexual assault

Matlock series regular David Del Rio was fired from the show earlier this month over accusations of sexual assault, following an internal investigation by CBS. The alleged assault occurred on September 26 and involved Leah Lewis, another series regular on the reboot, per Deadline. Del Rio’s character, Billy Martinez, was a first-year associate at the in-universe law firm Jacobson Moore. A main cast member, Del Rio regularly appeared throughout the season alongside Lewis, who played another first-year associate. Oftentimes, they were on screen together.