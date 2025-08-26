True Detective's Matthew McConaughey and Nic Pizzolatto are bringing their flat circles to Netflix

True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto and season one star Matthew McConaughey have set a place for their latest attempt at a creative reunion: Netflix. In a new series made by Skydance Sports, Pizzolatto’s words will return to McConaughey’s mouth in a series known cryptically as “The Brothers Project.” That’s not to be confused with McConaughey’s other “Brothers Project,” which, as Hollywood Reporter notes, is an Apple TV+ comedy starring True Detective all-stars McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. Instead, this “Brothers Project” refers to a presumed sports show in which McConaughey is the brother of Yellowstone star Cole Hauser.

“The Brothers Project,” which desperately needs a real name, is the farthest one of these Pizzolatto X McConaughey reunions has gotten. In 2020, as McConaughey’s monologues were driving the Lincoln brand to new heights, he and Pizzolatto were announced as working on a show called Redeemer. About a year later, Pizzolatto negotiated an “early exit” from the show, and like Dora Lange, Redeemer was never heard from again.

Earlier this year, while taking a break from cyberbullying True Detective: Night Country, Pizzolatto and McCounaghey were announced to be working on a Mike Hammer movie, written by the former and starring the latter. Is that still happening? It’s hard to say, but “The Brothers Project” has a secret weapon that other PizzoConaughey collaborations lacked: another reunion. Yellowstone favorite Cole Hauser is also attached, making “The Brothers Project” a Dazed And Confused reunion for McConaughey and Hauser. With Hauser in place, we’ll probably be seeing “The Brothers Project” before Mike drops the hammer. In the meantime, Pizzolatto’s first feature, Easy’s Waltz, is expected out later this fall.