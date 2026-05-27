Matthew Perry's assistant, who injected fatal ketamine dose, sentenced to 41 months
Kenneth Iwamasa, Matthew Perry's personal assistant for more than 30 years, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy in 2024.(Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
The legal proceedings surrounding the 2023 death of Friends star Matthew Perry came to an end today with the sentencing of his personal assistant, who administered the lethal dose of ketamine that killed the actor. Kenneth Iwamasa was sentenced to 41 months in prison. In 2024, he pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine to Perry. He knew Perry’s struggles with drugs, but doctors had warned him against allowing the actor to self-administer. Iwamasa had injected three doses into Perry that day. Perry was found unresponsive, floating face down in his pool on October 28, 2023.
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