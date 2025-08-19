"Ketamine Queen" to plead guilty to providing drugs that led to Matthew Perry's death

Jasveen Sangha, the so-called “Ketamine Queen” who provided the ketamine that killed Matthew Perry, has agreed to plead guilty. In the coming weeks, Sangha will plead guilty to one count related to storing, packaging, and distributing ketamine from her North Hollywood apartment, three counts of distribution, and one count of distribution that resulted in death or harm. A dual citizen of the U.S. and U.K., Sangha has been in federal custody since last summer. In her plea, she also admits to selling vials to another victim, Cody McLaury, hours before their August 2019 overdose.

The guilty plea fills in the missing pieces regarding Perry’s death. Sangha worked with Erik Fleming to sell ketamine to Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa. In October 2023, they sold 51 vials to Iwamasa, who injected Perry with at least three doses on the night he died, causing his overdose. Two days later, Fleming texted Sangha on Signal. “Please call . . . Got more info and want to bounce ideas off you,” Fleming wrote. “I’m 90% sure everyone is protected. I never dealt with [Perry]. Only his Assistant. So the Assistant was the enabler. Also they are doing a 3 month tox screening . . . Does K stay in your system or is it immediately flushed out[?].”

Fleming and Iwamasa pleaded guilty in August 2025 and face sentencing in November. Sangha faces 20 years in federal prison for storing, packaging, and distributing drugs from her apartment, 10 years for each distribution count, and 15 years for distribution leading to harm or death.