"Ketamine Queen" to plead guilty to providing drugs that led to Matthew Perry's death
Jasveen Sangha, a.k.a. “Ketamine Queen,” admitted to providing Matthew Perry with ketamine that resulted in his overdose.(Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Jasveen Sangha, the so-called “Ketamine Queen” who provided the ketamine that killed Matthew Perry, has agreed to plead guilty. In the coming weeks, Sangha will plead guilty to one count related to storing, packaging, and distributing ketamine from her North Hollywood apartment, three counts of distribution, and one count of distribution that resulted in death or harm. A dual citizen of the U.S. and U.K., Sangha has been in federal custody since last summer. In her plea, she also admits to selling vials to another victim, Cody McLaury, hours before their August 2019 overdose.