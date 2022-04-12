Maya Rudolph hopes to spread some love and some cash, in the forthcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Loot. In addition to Rudolph, the Loot ensemble cast features Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Ron Funches (Undateable), Nat Faxon (Married) and Joel Kim Booster (Sunnyside). This marks Rodriguez’s first series role since her Emmy-nominated performance in Netflix’s Pose.

The series comes from Emmy Award-winning creators Alan Yang (Tigertail, Master of None) and Matt Hubbard (30 Rock, Forever), and the official description for Loot reads:

Billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has a dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a gigayacht—anything her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she spirals publicly, becoming fuel for tabloid fodder. She’s reaching rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charity foundation run by the no-nonsense Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who pleads with Molly to stop generating bad press. With her devoted assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and team—including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches)—Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself.

Loot was written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. The duo is joined by executive producers Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Danielle Renfrew Behrens, and Dave Becky. Rudolph and Lyonne are also teaming up for another project, the adaptation of the ghost comedy Extra Ordinary.

The 10-episode workplace comedy will debut globally with the first three episodes on Friday, June 24 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

