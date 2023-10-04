Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Mayim Bialik is down for a serious Blossom reboot

Blossom originally starred Bialik as a young teen living in a male dominated household

By
Emma Keates
Mayim Bialik
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

There’s something infinitely intriguing about a sitcom reboot. Sometimes, it’s just nice to check in on beloved characters years after we originally bid them adieu, like we did with Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte, and briefly Samantha in And Just Like That.... In other cases, it’s interesting to really interrogate a supposedly funny conceit without the veneer of a live studio audience or brightly colored set, like Peacock’s Bel-Air did for Fresh Prince.

If you’re at all inclined toward this second camp, good news: we might be getting yet another gritty remake of an originally bright and silly show. This comes from Mayim Bialik, who recently told Vanity Fair that she’d be down for a redo of her breakout turn in 1991's Blossom. “All of the cast and the original creator and producers are on board, and we believe a reboot can and should exist once the strike ends,” she said.

“We’re hoping to reboot it not as a sitcom, though,” she continued. “We want to bring back these interesting, deep characters—a child of divorce, a recovering drug addict, an alcoholic—to see them in a whole new way.”

Blossom, directed by Don Reo, starred a then 15-year-old Bialik as Blossom Russo, a teen girl growing up with a single father (played by Ted Wass) and two older brothers (Joey Lawrence and Michael Stoyanov), who really loved to wear big hats. While Blossom’s experience was largely played for laughs, the show did explore heavier themes over its five season run. “It was centered around a girl which at the time was shocking,” Bialik said of the show in 2015, noting that it tackled topics like safe sex that weren’t often shown on television in that era (per ABC News). “It was very, very ahead of its time.”