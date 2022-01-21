The legendary rock star Meat Loaf died on Thursday, January 20, at the age of 74. The singer, who also acted in films like The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Fight Club, and Spice World, was fondly remembered by his friends and colleagues on Twitter as the world learned of his passing.

Cher tweeted, “Had So Much Fun With Meatloaf When We Did ‘Dead Ringer’. Am Very Sorry For His Family, Friends, & Fans. Am I imagining It, or Are Amazing Ppl In The Arts Dying every other Day?!”

Boy George wrote, “R.I.P Meatloaf. Love and prayers to all his family and close friends. He once turned me upside down in a Chinese Restaurant in St Johns Wood.”

Country singer John Rich shared a lengthy tribute to Meat Loaf, writing in part, “My friend Meatloaf contributed more to the American music and theatrical scene than almost anyone you can name. He fought through a rough childhood and chased his dreams till the end. He was a miracle talent on many levels and a genius creator. An American original.” He also pointed out that Meat Loaf is not in the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and urged the Hall to change that.

Bonnie Tyler tweeted, “I am shocked & saddened by the sudden death of Meat Loaf. He was, as you might imagine, a larger than life character with a voice & stage presence to match & is one of those rare people who truly was a one off talent and personality. Rest In Peace.”

Marlee Matlin shared a photo of herself with Meat Loaf and wrote, “He was passionate. A softie. Kind. And talented as hell. And he was my friend. My heart is broken into a million pieces. RIP my friend, Meat Loaf.”

Stephen Fry wrote, “I hope paradise is as you remember it from the dashboard light, Meat Loaf. Had a fun time performing a sketch with him on Saturday Live way back in the last century,” and tweeted a link to the appearance.

Meat Loaf’s longtime collaborator, Jim Steinman, with whom he created 1977's legendary Bat Out Of Hell album, died in 2021. “We belonged heart and soul to each other,” Meat Loaf said at the time, adding, “I don’t want to die, but I may die this year because of Jim.”