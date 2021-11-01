Though Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductions are largely meaningless, they do, on occasion, give us some nice speeches and performances that may never have happened otherwise. Saturday night’s ceremony, for instance, saw your local rock radio station’s favorite band Foo Fighters welcomed into the Hall’s loving embrace by Paul McCartney, who proceeded to help the group perform a cover of the Beatles’ “Get Back.”

A video taken from the audience shows the performance, which is a pretty straightforward take on the song that’s altered by Grohl singing back-up on the chorus and trading McCartney’s Little Richard-indebted falsetto “woo”s during a pause just before the final verse. Everyone seems to be having a good time.



We’d even bet any member of the Foos could still manage to get McCartney’s autograph if they tried hard enough.



Before the performance, McCartney inducted Foo Fighters with a speech comparing his own decision to compose and play every part on his first solo album following the Beatles break-up with Grohl’s similar debut as Foo Fighters on the 1995 self-titled record.

Grohl gave a short, unprepared acceptance speech where he called himself a guy who “talks too much” and thanked his family, actual and Foo Fighters-related, for sticking together for so many decades. Other members of the band made similar speeches, with drummer Taylor Hawkins noting at the end of his that he’d like to see George Michael, Jane’s Addiction, and Soundgarden inducted whenever the Hall Of Fame can get around to it.



HBO is set to release the ceremony properly with an official video on November 20th, a few days before Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary series kicks off on November 25th.



