The life of a talent agent is a hectic one. Dealing with celebrity clients and their egos, scandals, and the tricky world of the social media age makes for a chaotic career. Now, we can take a look behind the curtain of a fictional talent agency in the first trailer for Sundance Now’s Ten Percent.



Based off the Parisian firm in Call My Agent!, the British- adapted series follows the small London talent agency of Nightingale Hart as it struggles to adapt in an ever-changing industry. After tragedy strikes the company, the personal and professional lives of the agents and assistants are thrown into turmoil.

Yet, despite this turmoil, the trailer shows that the agents still have a job to do. Helping British celebrity clients like Phoebe Dynevor, Dominic West and David Oyelowo as they face issues that range from stage fright to marital problems. In what looks like to be a fun cameo, Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Williams even tell Jack Davenport’s agent character that they’re up for the same role, which they say has happened more than once.

The comedy series stars a loaded cast consisting of Jack Davenport (The Morning Show, The Pirates Of The Caribbean), Lydia Leonard (Last Christmas), Maggie Steed (Chewing Gum), Prasanna Puwanarajah (Patrick Melrose), Chelsey Crips (Fresh Off The Boat), Hiftu Quasem (Killing Eve), Fola Evans-Akingbola (Black Mirror), Rebecca Humphries (The Crown), Harry Trevaldwyn (The King), Tim McInnerny (Game Of Thrones), Natasha Little (Night Manager), Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve), Eleonore Arnaud (Nu), and Jim Broadbent (The Duke).

Written by John Morton (Twenty Twelve) and directed by Sam Leifer (Plebs), the series is being produced by Headline Pictures and Bron Studios.

Watch the British agents at Nightingale Hart when the first two episodes premiere on Sundance Now and AMC+ on Friday, April 29.



