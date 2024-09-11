Kevin Hart can't remember a single person he's worked with while day drinking with Seth Meyers Hart still said he knew Meyers would be "a great fucking drinking partner"

Hey, folks—how are those post-debate hangovers coming? If you need a little hair of the dog to help you recover from a night spent stressing about the future of our country and Taylor Swift’s friendship with Brittany Mahomes, why not watch Seth Meyers drink Kool-Aid and hot sauce out of a sneaker with Kevin Hart (a horrifying new drink dubbed the “Kevin’s Gate”) and discuss whether all white people look the same? (Hart’s answer? “Yes.”)

Hart stopped by Meyers’ “Day Drinking”—the host’s recurring segment where he and his guests get extremely sloshed and say things they might actually regret the next day—to promote his new tequila brand, Gran Coramino, and play a little game of “has Kevin Hart worked with this actor before.” It’s a game one might assume Kevin Hart would be pretty good at because he’s, well, Kevin Hart. Imagine how easy the Cinematrix would be if you were one of the answers! But for Hart, it turns out, it would not be easy at all.

Sure, the Borderlands actor may have so many credits on IMDb that Meyers’ team’s “computers crashed because there’s so much stuff.” But that’s not an excuse for getting every single one of the questions wrong. Hart starts strong with an entire monologue about how he actually has worked with “the beautiful and talented Jennifer Aniston,” anticipating the question “Kevin, when?” Apparently, Hart remembered that they shared a block of time together for ABC, but completely forgot about the fact that they also co-starred in 2004’s Along Came Polly. Then it’s Harrison Ford, who was in Secret Life Of Pets—a movie Hart’s definitely never actually watched, despite starring in both it and its sequel.

It wasn’t just the actors Hart actually has starred with either. “I know we worked together,” he confidently declared to a picture of Denzel Washington, prompting a perfectly comedic “in what?” from Meyers. The answer? Definitely not The Equalizer, despite Hart’s tipsy attempts at gaslighting the crew. We won’t spoil all of Hart’s wrong answers, but be warned: the segment escalates to a place where a cameraman’s life is on the line. Jokingly, of course, but it’s fun to watch a clip from a talk show where the stakes—and the participants’ lack of a filter—feel very, very real.

The segment also reveals that Hart may not know anything about children’s car safety, and forces him to choke out some potentially career-ending fake slogans like “Off topic, but I looooooooove (with exactly nine ‘o’s) Bill Cosby.” You can watch the full clip below: