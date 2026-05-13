Meg Stalter to don Mrs. Lincoln's bratty curl wig in Oh, Mary!

Hacks may be in its final days, but Meg Stalter is not wasting any time in moving on. Not content to launch a career as a pop star of dubious sincerity, Stalter will make her Broadway debut this summer in Oh, Mary!, the comedic play that has welcomed a series of alt-comics and gay icons in its nearly two-year run.

“When I first met Cole Escola, they said, ‘I thought I was too old to feel this excited and giddy about a new friend,’ and that’s exactly how I felt when I met Mary Todd Lincoln for the first time,” Stalter says in a statement, per Playbill. “I’ve never seen myself in a character the way I see myself in Mary, which is strange because I don’t even drink, but that’s what Cole’s beautiful work does to you—makes you feel incredibly excited and seen at the same time, like a little kid meeting a new friend. I’ve been in love with Cole’s brain, heart, and work since the moment I had the privilege of experiencing it, and it’s the prize of a lifetime to get to be in the best play to ever be written! Cole, despite our insane public breakup in 2018, I love you, thank you for making my dreams come true.”

The play currently stars Maya Rudolph, who also made her Broadway debut with the performance. After playwright Cole Escola won a Tony for their starring performance in the play, Oh, Mary! has welcomed Betty Gilpin, Tituss Burgess, Jinx Monsoon, Jane Krakowski, and John Cameron Mitchell. The Stalter administration starts on July 6.