In an exclusive interview with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion sat down and recounted the July 2020 incident where Tory Lanez allegedly shot her in the foot following a party at Kylie Jenner’s place.

After months of speaking occasionally about the altercation on social media, Megan tearfully details the events of the night to King. The rapper says that the lead-up to the alleged shooting was an argument in the car between Lanez (also known as Daystar Peterson) and her former friend/assistant Kelsey Nicole. Megan states that she tried to have the car pulled over once before being persuaded to get back in. As things began to escalate in the backseat, Megan said she attempted to leave the vehicle but was then allegedly shot by Lanez in the foot.

“The arguing in the car is getting worse, and I don’t wanna be in the car no more ‘cause I see it’s getting crazy,” says Megan as she begins tearing up. “So I get out the car and it’s like, everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming and he said, ‘Dance, bitch,’ and he started shooting and I’m just like, ‘Oh my God.’”



“He shot a couple of times, and I was so scared,” she alleges before explaining. “I was really scared because I have never been shot at before.”

Additionally, Megan also admits that she had originally lied to police about her wounds, initially claiming she had stepped on glass. She said her reasoning was to protect everyone in the car—all of whom are Black—from being harmed by the police who had held them at gunpoint, especially since George Floyd’s death occurred only a few months prior.

“For some reason, I was trying to protect all of us, because I didn’t want them to kill us,” said Megan. “Even though this person just did this to me, my first reaction still was to try to save us. I didn’t want to see anybody die.”

Currently, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez have a court case set for later this year. Lanez is facing charges of felony assault and carrying an unregistered fireman; he has pleaded not guilty. After a pre-trial hearing earlier this month, Lanez was taken into custody due to violating court orders prohibiting him from contacting or mentioning Megan, who he spoke about on social media after the hearing. He was later released with an increased bail of $350,000. The case is set to be heard in court in September.