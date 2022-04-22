Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion debuted a new song at Coachella during her weekend one set, spurring fans to clamor for the track’s official release. Now, she’s officially released the new single, titled “Plan B,” as in, “Poppin’ Plan Bs ‘cause I ain’t planned to be stuck wit’ ya.”



“Plan B” samples Jodeci’s 1995 hit single “Freek ’n You” featuring Wu-Tang Clan. When she performed the song last weekend, she told the festival audience that the track is “very motherfucking personal,” and dedicated “to whom it may the fuck concern.”

Prior to her first Coachella set, she teased the song on Twitter, writing, “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping. I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.” Soon after, she shared a clip of her rapping the track.

“Plan B” gives Megan’s Tina Snow persona the spotlight. Tina is the stone cold, trust no bitch, flatten men out, hottie. The song references infidelity, and Megan introduced the song as “personal.” As the rapper boasts in the audacious single, “My pussy is the most expensive meal you’ll ever eat,” and some fool is sitting out there with his head low because he cheated on her. What a pity.

Megan once said in the opening of her hit song “Savage,” “I’m that bitch,

been that bitch, still that bitch, will forever be that bitch,” which “Plan B” only affirms. In “Plan B,” she reminds us over that smooth ‘90s beat that it’s okay to catch feelings from time to time, but never forget who are you and what you’re worth “cause this shit could get ugly.”

Megan’s slated to play another Coachella set Saturday night. Listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B” below: