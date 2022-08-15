In a premium cable-to-streaming downgrade that feels appropriate given the project’s choice in leading men, John Wick prequel series The Continental will be moving from Starz to Peacock . The news was announced in a press release that touted a “multi-year deal” for The Continental, which is being billed as a “three-part special event” that ties into the John Wick movies. The event series premieres in 2023, and Peacock President Kelly Campbell said in the press release that it will be “the streaming event of the year.”

Of course, that’s assuming that audiences can get over the fact that it stars Mel Gibson, who Nathan Fielder diplomatically noted in the last episode of The Rehearsal said “ bad stuff about Jews.” Gibson is playing a new character invented for the show called Cormac, and as we suggested when the casting was announced, we can only assume it’s because literally every actor said no and the character is so crucial to the story that the creators couldn’t leave him out or replace him with a CG character like Groot. It’s 2022, there really can’t be too many reasons to put Mel Gibson in something other than A.) everyone said no or B.) you want him there.

The non-Mel Gibson cast includes Colin Woodell (playing a young version of Ian McShane’s Winston), Ayomide Adegun (as a young version of Lance Reddick’s Charon), and Peter Greene (as a young version of Uncle Charlie, the clean-up guy). Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, and Nhung Kate will also be there, as will Mel Gibson. The Continental takes place in 1975, long before the events of the movies, so—if, say, you find the idea of watching a show with that cast particularly unappealing—it shouldn’t make too much of a direct impact on the John Wick series anyway.