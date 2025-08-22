Erik Menendez denied parole

Erik Menendez has been denied parole 36 years after he and his brother murdered their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. According to ABC News, Thursday’s parole hearing was nearly 10 hours long. The parole board considered multiple factors in the decision, including “his behavior in prison; burglaries he participated in before the murders; and the killing of his mother,” the outlet reports.

“Contrary to your supporters’ beliefs, you have not been a model prisoner, and frankly, we find that a little disturbing,” Commissioner Robert Barton said at the hearing. Per ABC News, the board cited inappropriate behavior with visitors, drug smuggling, misuse of state computers, incidents of violence, and illegal use of cellphones while leading rehabilitative groups. (The outlet notes that many of these violations are not recent, with the most recent incident being possession of an illegal phone in January.) Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman has opposed the release of both brothers, arguing they “have not demonstrated full insight into their crimes or shown that they have been fully rehabilitated, and therefore continue to pose a risk to society.”

Barton said he hoped that encouragement from his supporters would “motivate” Menendez to behave better before he’s next eligible for parole in three years. While the parole board noted the staunch support of Menendez’s relatives, Barton said, “Two things can be true—they can love and forgive you, and you can still be found unsuitable for parole.”

In a statement (via ABC News), the relatives who have been advocating for Menendez’s release said, “While we respect the decision, today’s outcome was of course disappointing and not what we hoped for. But our belief in Erik remains unwavering and we know he will take the Board’s recommendation in stride. His remorse, growth, and the positive impact he’s had on others speak for themselves. We will continue to stand by him and hold to the hope he is able to return home soon.” The statement continued, “Tomorrow, we turn our attention to Lyle’s hearing, And while it is undoubtedly difficult, we remain cautiously optimistic and hopeful that the commissioner will see in Lyle what so many others have: a man who has taken responsibility, transformed his life, and is ready to come home.”