Meryl Streep joins season 3 of Only Murders In The Building

Today, Selena Gomez posted a video on TikTok from the set of Only Murders In The Building alongside co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short (those guys are always hanging out, do you think they’re friends in real life?), followed quickly by appearances from Andrea Martin and new cast member Paul Rudd… but wait, who’s that sitting behind them? It’s Meryl Streep! The famous woman from movies!

Yes, Meryl Streep has apparently joined season three of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, but that’s pretty much all we know about her involvement. She might even be season three’s version of “an actor plays themself in a self-deprecating cameo,” following Sting in season one and Amy Schumer in season two. Or, with the season diving deeper into show business, maybe she’s an actor person like Paul Rudd? The end of season two teased a “her” involved in a mystery that will unfold over the third season, so maybe that’s Streep?

Either way: Meryl Streep! It’s amazing what having three big-name stars and a generally high level of quality will do for a show’s ability to attract famous talent. If Only Murders In The Building ends up continuing, there’s no telling who they might be able to get a cameo from. Tom Hanks? The whole Obama family? Every single Hollywood Chris, all in the same room at the same time? (Obviously that would be a national security risk and the government would never allow it, but we can dream.)

Gomez did not mention when season three might air on Hulu in her TikTok video, but it’s probably going to happen at some point this year. It’s usually a summer show, though, so… maybe it’ll be during the summer?